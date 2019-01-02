sprite-preloader
02.01.2019 | 19:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Adds Corporate and Legal Expertise to Board

BRIDGEWATER, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / (TSXV: SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin R. O'Connor to its Board of Directors.

Mr. O'Connor is General Counsel, Asia Pacific for Navistar, Inc., and is based out of Chicago, Illinois. He was previously legal counsel for Caterpillar Inc., where he worked for 11 years. Prior to moving in-house, he was a litigation attorney in Los Angeles for 5 years. Kevin has also lived and worked in Peoria, IL, Beijing, China, Shanghai, China and Lisle, IL. His current practice focuses on M&A and joint venture acquisitions and divestitures, and human resources law. Having lived in China for 10 years, Kevin is fluent in Mandarin Chinese (spoken/written). He is a licensed attorney in Illinois (active) and California (inactive).

Mr.O'Connor represents Cedar Forest, Inc., and currently controls over 9.9 million shares of the Company's common stock, which represents over 14% of the Company's outstanding shares.

"Silver Spruce Resources is honored to have Kevin join our Board. He is an enthusiastic shareholder and has contributed his valuable and experienced corporate legal opinions and advisement to the Board on numerous occasions. Kevin joins the Board at a critical time, as the Company is effecting a share consolidation and concurrent financing, while it analyzes various attractive opportunities to grow shareholder value," said President Karl Boltz - President & CEO.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino De Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company continues to investigate opportunities that have been recently presented for its consideration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Karl Boltz, President/CEO/Director
(866) 641-3397
info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.



© 2019 ACCESSWIRE