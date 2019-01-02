Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.: Mucho Cobre Resources - Announces Newly Appointed Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. (formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.) ("MCR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the immediate appointments of Saurabh Handa and Kevin Beaulieu to the Company's Board of Directors.

Bios for Newly Appointed Directors:

Saurabh Handa, CPA, CA, is a Partner at Invictus Accounting Group. He has over 10 years of experience in industry working mostly with public and private mining companies in numerous international jurisdictions and at various stages of development, from early-stage exploration to open-pit and underground producing mines. Mr. Handa's prior positions include: CFO for Titan Mining Corporation, Vice President, Finance for Imperial Metals Corp., CFO for Meryllion Resources Corp., CFO for Yellowhead Mining Inc., and Corporate Controller for SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Handa worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP as a Senior Staff Accountant working in its audit and valuation practices primarily on international mining companies. He also currently serves as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for K92 Mining Inc. Mr. Handa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Cellular Biology and Genetics from the University of British Columbia and a Diploma in Computer Systems Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Kevin Beaulieu has over 20 years of executive experience in both private and public ventures in natural resource development and technology driven enterprises. He served as Vice President, Director of North American Potash Developments Inc., CEO of One World Investments Inc., CFO of Ethos Consulting Ltd., President / CEO of Ymir Capital Corp., and Executive Director of Union Energy Corp. Mr. Beaulieu also worked with public and private companies in North and South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East in addition to establishing a network of finance, legal and oil and gas professionals to assist western business interests in their pursuit of assets in the MENA Region-(Middle East, North Africa). Mr. Beaulieu, as Co-founder of Union Energy Corporation, was instrumental in the development of Union Energy "Jennings Field Water Flood Project" in Zapata Texas, USA.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of MCR. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of MCR. Although MCR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because MCR can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. MCR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

