The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Media Reports Purchase of Shares by Insiders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV - WNDR), (OTC: WDRFF), (Frankfurt: 25Y) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") is excited to announce that over the past several weeks, CEO Kirk Shaw and founding Producer Partner, Jeff Bowler have purchased a combined 400,000 shares of Wonderfilm on the open market.

Wonderfilm CEO, Kirk Shaw purchased a total of 200,000 shares in December 2018 on the open market and in the same time frame, Jeff Bowler, Wonderfilm Producing Partner, purchased 200,000.

Mr. Shaw comments: "The recent $30 million deals expand the core media creation business: Grapevine 3.2 billion online followers, SVOD Channel in 100,000,000 homes, eSports "the Fastest Growing Sport" (Labroots.com) and acquisition of Bruno Wu's established entertainment assets that open direct access to the lucrative Asian market, plus Wonderfilm's financed movie and TV production slate of $90,000,000. We are adding diversified new revenue streams as Wonderfilm redefines media creation around the world. As an entrepreneur and a producer, this is the most exciting time of my career. With current market prices, I'm confident this is a time to buy."

Mr. Jeff Bowler: "To a content producer like me, 2019 is going to be an amazing year for Wonderfilm. Grapevine's online follows are a marketing coup that impacts everything we are doing, both in production and with eSports, SVOD, Asia marketing and more. Only large conglomerates such as NBC Universal have similar marketing reach and power. We can market to over 3 billion people, produce and distribute in Asia and bring online influencers into movies, promote our stars online, and deliver new content direct to China."

About The Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange: WNDR) entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles, corporate offices in Vancouver BC and its Asian distribution office in Seoul, South Korea. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Current productions include the feature films, Moose (staring John Travolta) and Primal (starring Nicolas Cage). The Company's guiding philosophy is bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "projects," "seek," "will," "may", "indicate" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm's control and Wonderfilm's actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company's documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

Further Information

Kirk Shaw

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604)638-4890

Email: info@wonderfilm.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

Telephone: (905)510-7636

Email: psingh@thesiscapital.ca

