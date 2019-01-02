Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2019) - APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) (FSE: APO) ("APPx" or the "Company") commences 2019 with several corporate updates.

Cimtel (Quebec) Inc. Acquisition

The acquisition of Cimtel (Quebec) Inc. ("Cimtel") is one step closer to completion, as preliminary due diligence has passed. Following the transaction, Cimtel will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of APPx, allowing APPx to offer top-tier network architecture and management solutions that comply with the highest industry and government security standards, specifically to their blockchain and Fintech medium-to-large and institutional-level clients.

US Operations

APPx is pleased to announce that it will be opening an office in South Carolina to explore the potential of upcoming government contracts with the US Department of Defense in the United States, as well as enable further business developments in the US. More news on this will be released in the coming weeks.

Jay Ruckenstein, President of APPx, said, "These developments are part of the APPx mandate to continually expand our reach and influence in the industry while bringing value to our stakeholders. The move into the US is a natural one, as they are our closest neighbours and represent a large share of the market. From the start, we have worked closely with government agencies in Canada, to ensure complete compliance and due diligence at all levels. It is our intention to do the same with our clients in the US."

Advisory Board

To further strengthen its team in this time of growth, APPx has appointed two new members to its Advisory Board. "We have a lot of exciting projects coming up this year and have already hit the ground running," said Rahim Mohamed, Co-founder and CEO at APPx. "Our new advisors have strong backgrounds complimentary to our vision and needs. Their advice, recommendations and support will help direct and propel us as we expand our business, solidifying our position as a top blockchain and Fintech development company."

APPx is thrilled to welcome its new advisors and introduce them to its stakeholders:

Paul Platte

Mr. Platte is an American Arbitration Association (AAA) arbitrator and represents private clients in various civil matters, including international transactions and asset protection. His clients include local and international insurance companies and financial institutions, individuals, and private and public corporations. A key addition, Paul Platte's advisory role will involve ensuring all regulations concerning international financial transactions are closely followed.

Benjamin Laurendeau

Benjamin Laurendeau is a 2018 Google Premier Partner Award winner for his work in developing Dialekta's Marketing Platform for Franchises. He is a highly-regarded Senior Full Stack developer who brings an enormous amount of experience to the table. As an advisor to APPx, Mr. Laurendeau will be invaluable in the area of software development as it pertains to marketing and advertising, particularly in regards to CatchCoin, APPx's augmented-reality rewards platform, where participating businesses offer real cash rewards to consumers who visit their locations and make purchases, thus generating measurable foot traffic with a great return on investment (ROI).

Digital Marketing Expansion

APPx is also extremely pleased to announce that as the company moves through accelerated growth, it has expanded its marketing department in order to support APPx and all of its subs. Tom Langdale, who will join the APPx team as Digital Marketing Manager, has considerable experience in branding, digital marketing, and social media. He will use his vast knowledge to ensure the APPx Group brands grow in strength across domestic and international markets.

Finally, the Company is announcing that Jason Collins has resigned from his duties as APPx CTO and will devote himself full-time to Cimtel through its acquisition and beyond. Jason will be assisting in closing of the Cimtel Acquisition and will rejoin the team and lead Cimtel in IT growth and expansion. APPx thanks him for his valued contributions to the company and wishes him much success in the future.

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings, Inc. is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, Fintech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're consistently adding to, and enhancing, our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

For further information contact:

APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO

RM@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

Jay Ruckenstein, President

jay@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

