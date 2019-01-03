Vymo Selected to Accelerate Digital Adoption at Bangkok Bank

BANGKOK, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Vymo, AI-enabled Personal Assistant, captures rich, contextual data to drive intelligence across sales and distribution teams.

Vymo has been selected from 128 applications across 28 countries to participate in Bangkok Bank's accelerator program, Bangkok Bank InnoHub, in collaboration with Nest and Bualuang Ventures.

Bangkok Bank InnoHub was initiated to work with high-potential startups which have innovative products and services that can help it to effectively meet its business needs. Through the program the bank aims to develop innovative products and services suitable for the Thailand and Southeast Asia markets while supporting its commitments as a leader in digital banking services.

Vymo helps organizations,

capture contextual data of/from calls, meetings, emails and messages automatically

create a customer/partner 360 and structure engagement based on business potential

nudge good behaviour through 'next best actions' for bank reps to improve productivity

"We are excited to be chosen for the Bangkok Bank InnoHub program. This is a great opportunity for us to work closely with various stakeholders of one of the largest banks in the region and will enable us to innovate at scale," commented Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo.

Vymo's Progress in SE Asia

Earlier this year, Vymo announced its expansion in APAC with the hiring of Anurag Srivastava, a banking technology veteran and former Head of Financial Services at Kofax, as VP - APAC.

In the last three months Vymo has attracted attention from the industry at large in the APAC region. Recently, Vymo won theZurich Innovation Championship, Indonesia and also the Best Fintech Startup award atPlug and Play,Singapore.

About Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited is one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand. Its branch network includes over 1,165 branches, with 32 international branches in 15 economies, including wholly owned subsidiaries in Malaysia and China.

About Vymo

Vymo is an Intelligent Personal Assistant and has been successfully deployed in over 35 large Global Enterprises such as Abu Dhabi Finance, Aegon, Allianz, AXA, Generali, and HDFC Bank. Vymo is funded by Sequoia Capital and recognised by Gartner as a Cool Vendor.

