EQS-News / 03/01/2019 / 13:19 UTC+8 *[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] / Union Medical Healthcare Extends Cooling-off Period to 14 Days * *to Protect Customers' Interests Aiming to Raise the Standards of Hong Kong's Medical Industry to the Highest in Asia Pacific* (3 January 2019, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that it has extended the cooling-off period from 7 days to 14 days, starting from 1 January 2019, at the operations under four of its brands, namely DR REBORN, re:HEALTH, Young Aesthetics and Swissline. The Group pioneered this consumer protection practice five years ago with a 7-day cooling-off period. *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare*, said, "Union Medical Healthcare is committed to applying the highest industry standards to its services so it has extended the cooling-off period to 14 days. This will allow customers enough time for purchase decision, thus helping enhance their confidence in our brands. As an industry leader, the Group runs its business with professionalism and in compliance with laws and regulations. It implements internal control and risk management measures comprehensively and professionally to protect the interests of its customers in the hope of enhancing the professional standards of Hong Kong's medical and beauty industry. This can help to turn the city into a hub of medical, healthcare and beauty industry in Asia Pacific." - End - *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-discipline medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism. The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China via its 54 clinics and service centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 233,000 square feet. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. In addition, the Group has put into operation such businesses as a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day surgery centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com 03/01/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

