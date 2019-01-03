Technavio analysts forecast the global peptide therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The collaborations for R&D is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global peptide therapeutics market 2018-2022. There is an increase in the approval of drugs in the peptide therapeutics market in recent years, owing to the growing strategic collaboration among market players for R&D in novel therapies. The companies have been entering strategic alliances to overcome technological and research challenges. The partnerships involve the transfer of technology, collaborative efforts in conducting studies in specific regions and easing the approval process at a regional level.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market is the growing cases of chronic diseases:

Global peptide therapeutics market: Growing cases of chronic diseases

The increasing instances of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and various cardiovascular diseases are one of the primary drivers of the global peptide therapeutics market. Peptides are known to possess high efficacy in the treatment of these diseases. Thus, with the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, the use of peptides has increased significantly in recent years.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The high prevalence of chronic conditions results in significant demand for curative drugs such as peptides, which drives market growth. Besides, the substantial need for the treatment of these diseases has led to various pharmaceutical companies developing therapies, including peptide-based drugs."

Global peptide therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global peptide therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by RoA (parenteral, oral, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The parenteral segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than 82% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 45%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

