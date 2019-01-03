sprite-preloader
03.01.2019
(42 Leser)
Clariant AG: Clariant Reduces Stake in Stahl

Clariant AG: Clariant Reduces Stake in Stahl

Clariant AG / Clariant Reduces Stake in Stahl . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Clariant reduces its stake in Stahl by 25 %
  • Clariant to remain invested as financial investor

Muttenz, January 3, 2019 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today announced that it reduced its stake in the Netherlands-based Stahl group by 25 % from 19.7 % to 14.8 %. Clariant will remain invested in the company as a financial investor.

Stahl is a producer of high-quality chemicals, dyes, and coatings for leather and other applications and has about 2 000 employees. In 2014 Clariant sold its Leather Service business to the Stahl group for a cash consideration and a 24 % stake in the acquiring group.


Source: Clariant AG via Globenewswire

Clariant AG
Rothausstrasse 61 Muttenz 1 Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012142631



