The global reels and spools market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005682/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global reels and spools market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global reels and spools market is the growth in the data center market. With the increase in the volume of data generated in various industries, the demand for data centers is growing at an unprecedented rate. Companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook are rigorously investing in the development of their own data centers. For instance, in 2017, Apple invested about USD 1.375 billion in setting up a new data center in Iowa, US. The growth of the global data center market is expected to increase the demand for reels which are used to wind the optical fiber cables used in the day-to-day operations.

This market research report on the global reels and spools market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the expansion of 5G network as one of the key emerging trends in the global reels and spools market:

Global reels and spools market: Expansion of 5G networks

Several telecommunication companies across the world are focusing on the feasibility and compatibility of 5G network technology. Some of the established players have already launched 5G technology in the market. The growth in 5G technology is likely to boost the demand for cables necessary for the delivery of radio frequency signals to meet the growing demand for high transmission rates at low latency. Hence, the growth in the demand for cables is expected to accelerate the need for reels for the safe storage and transportation of cables.

Global reels and spools market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global reels and spools market by product (reels, and spools) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005682/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com