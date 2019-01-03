Technavio's global sarcoma therapeutics market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The advent of regenerative medicine will be one of the major trends in the global sarcoma therapeutics marketduring 2019-2023. The global sarcoma therapeutics market has witnessed substantial advances in the treatment of various indications. One of the most advanced and widely researched treatment methods is regenerative medicines, including gene therapy. There are only seven gene therapies approved globally at present, and these therapies have proved to be highly effective in the treatment of various indications.

Global sarcoma therapeutics market: Patient assistance programs

There has been a significant increase in the number of patient assistance programs in recent years in the global oncology therapeutics market. This is because of the increasing cost of therapeutics for the treatment of various oncology indications. The high cost of therapeutics for oncology indications is a significant challenge faced by patients. Governments of many countries and pharmaceutical vendors are introducing several patient assistance programs to overcome this challenge.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The US government has implemented initiatives such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in March 2010. The purpose of this initiative was to enhance the quality of healthcare by providing affordable health insurance."

Global sarcoma therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This global sarcoma therapeutics market analysis report provides market segmentation by type (soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major segments based on type, the soft tissue sarcoma segment held the largest sarcoma therapeutics market share in 2018, contributing to approximately 88% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 44% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

