The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 4 January 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,717,786,586 shares (DKK 171,778,658.60) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 408,762 shares (DKK 40,876.20) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,718,195,348 shares (DKK 171,819,534.80) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.35 - 366,700 shares DKK 0.95 - 42,062 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 34 60 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704710