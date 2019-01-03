Although the Saudi authorities were expected to launch tenders for 3.3 GW of solar last year, these were postponed. According to local industry sources, when new targets for renewables are set and more clarity on solar capacity expansion provided the first tenders will be issued. The new targets are expected to also include a massively ambitious 200 GW project announced by the Saudi government in March.Saudia Arabia's solar PV development has been big on announcements and light on real tenders and projects. This could be set to change with a more clear roadmap for renewable capacity expected ...

