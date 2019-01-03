With Dubai and Abu Dhabi having already implemented big plans for solar energy development, the small northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain has now announced its first large scale solar power project. The government of the emirate has signed an agreement with the UAE Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) for a 200 MW utility scale solar project.The emirate of Umm Al Quwain has signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) for the construction of a 200 MW solar power plant in Falaj Al Mualla, an inland oasis town, according to an announcement given ...

