Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 02-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.90p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---