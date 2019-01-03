Global Automotive Seating Market Growth, Key Companies Adient, Lear, TOYOTA BOSHKOU, Faurecia, TS Tech, Magna and Others

PUNE, India, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com added Global and China Automotive Seating Industry Report, 2018-2023 Research to its online database. In 2018, global automotive seating market size remained at around USD77.9 billion, of which the Chinese market was worth RMB113.2 billion (approximately USD16.45 billion by USD to RMB 1:6.8779). As automotive market is saturated, global and Chinese automotive seating markets will level out, with market size expectedly growing at a respective annual average of 3.6% and 1.9% between 2018 and 2023. Safe intelligent seating will be a major driver for the market growth.

In global market, the top10 automotive seating giants like Adient, Lear, Toyota Boshoku and Faurecia currently grab a combined share of over 90%. Among them, Adient, the biggest player, forges long-term partnerships with automakers by establishing joint ventures with them, with a large client base almost covering all OEMs; Lear has four major clients, i.e., Ford, GM, BMW and FCA for targeting North American and European markets.

In China, Adient and Lear are the two suppliers of seating systems for American and German automobiles; for Japanese auto brands, TS is the only supplier of Honda and Toyota Boshoku supplies most seating products for Toyota while Nissan has more suppliers. Most Chinese auto brands also use products of joint venture manufacturers, for example, Great Wall Motor, BYD, Chery and Geely produce some themselves but also purchase from suppliers. Co-funded auto brands have their upsides in price and performance, boasting scale effects and complete supply chain; homegrown automakers set up their own seating divisions just for a say in market and a more flexible supply chain.

Automotive seats trend to be safe, intelligent, personalized, lightweight, green and comfortable in the era of 'intelligent, electrified, connected and shared' vehicles. Many a seating manufacturer like Lear, Adient and Faurecia already makes layout of intelligent seating which will be deeply integrated into connected vehicles, providing passengers with intelligent, safe and comfortable driving experience.

In addition to technological upgrades, seating companies' complete seating solutions will be the megatrend of the industry, leading to frequent M&As among seating vendors.

Global and China Automotive Seating Industry Report, 2018-2023 highlights the following:

Automotive seating (overview, composition, functions, classification, industry chain, etc.);

Global automotive seating industry (market size, competitive pattern, supply pattern of major automakers, development trends, etc.);

China automotive seating industry (market size, competitive pattern, supply pattern of major automakers, development trends, etc.);

automotive seating industry (market size, competitive pattern, supply pattern of major automakers, development trends, etc.); Major global and Chinese automotive seating companies (operation, seating business, development tendencies, etc.).

Table of Contents

1 Brief Introduction to Automotive Seating

1.1 Structure

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain

2 Global Automotive Seating Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Top10 Automotive Seating Companies

2.3 Regional Structure

2.4 Automotive Seating Suppliers for OEMs

2.5 Development Trend

3 China Automotive Seating Market

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Competitive Landscape

3.3 Automotive Seating Suppliers for OEMs

4. Global and China Automotive Market

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Output

4.1.2 Sales

4.2 China

4.2.1 Market Size

4.2.2 Structure

5. Automotive Seating Companies

5.1 Adient

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Seating Business

5.1.4 Development in China

5.1.5 Yanfeng Adient

5.1.6 Changchun Faway Adient Automotive System Co., Ltd. (CFAA)

5.2 Lear

5.3 TOYOTA BOSHKOU

5.4 Faurecia

5.5 TS Tech

5.6 TACHI-S

5.7 Magna

5.8 Brose

5.9 NHK Spring

5.10 SITECH

5.11 Wuhan Xinyunhe Automotive Seating Co., Ltd.

5.12 GSK

5.13 DAS

5.14 DAEWON

5.15 DYMOS

Global and Chinese Automotive Seating Industry, 2018 Market Research Report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Seating manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The companies include: Adient, Lear, Toyota Boshkou, Faurecia, TS, TACHI-S, Magna, Brose, NHK Spring, Sitech, Wuhan New Yunhe Automotive Seating, GSK, DAS, Daewon, DYMOS et al. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for each company.

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Research Report 2012-2023:

The global Automotive Modular Seating market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.



Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

- Fabric Seat

- Genuine Leather Seat

- Other Type

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows: Faurecia, Adient, Lear Corporation, Continental, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile, F.S. Fehrer Automotive, Magna International, GRAMMER AG, Fisher & Company and others.

