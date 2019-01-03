MobiLock MDM Now Offers BYOD Solution to Support and Drive Smarter Workplaces

PUNE, India, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ProMobi Technologies is excited to announce that its Mobile Device Management Solution, MobiLock Pro, now supports management of employee-owned (BYOD) Android devices. It ensures total corporate data security and employee privacy by keeping personal data free from corporate control. MobiLock BYOD is introduced, considering the dynamic IT challenges and business requirements in a 'mobile first' environment faced by SMBs as well as large organizations.

MobiLock supports Android Work profile that creates an OS-level container, which will include all the corporate data and applications and will keep them separated from the user's personal data and apps.

The industry-guided observations and in-depth market analysis have led MobiLock to understand that companies need to fast adopt BYOD as a proactive strategy to not only save costs but also encourage employee productivity and satisfaction by allowing them the flexibility to work with their favourite devices, anytime, anywhere.

A major differentiator that would keep MobiLock BYOD one step ahead of the competitors is its tight integration with EVA Communication Suite, which facilitates an enterprise-wide real-time and effortless communication amongst employees through two-way chat and VoIP calls, to help them make faster and more efficient decisions with better resolutions.

Some of the key features of MobiLock BYOD are:

Implements robust security and data protection policies such as disabling data copying from the work app to a personal app, and many more

Containerizes business data and apps that are separated from personal data and non-work apps

Effortless management of user accounts for device enrolment through secured configuration options

Offers EVA Communication Suite that securely enables users to communicate and collaborate with the team across the organization

Allows companies to customize the work app according to their branding requirements

"We got another feather in our cap by adding BYOD Management support through our MDM solution as we are persistently focused to offer newer and better business benefits to our customers. We have been working towards this value-addition since some time and would keep working towards bringing BYOD management support for iOS and Windows 10. Companies embracing BYOD policy see multi-dimensional advantages including overall cost-optimization, enhanced work-productivity, better employee engagement, faster issue resolution, and improved employee satisfaction. MobiLock BYOD ensures that the company IT has complete supervision over the security policies while assuring total privacy for users' personal information," said Sriram Kakarala, VP - Mobility at ProMobi Technologies.

For more information about MobiLock BYOD or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://mobilock.in/bring-your-own-device-byod

About ProMobi Technologies:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand MobiLock Pro. MobiLock Pro allows organizations to secure and manage employee-owned (BYOD) and company-owned devices. Organizations can manage Android, iOS and Windows 10 based endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages.

More than 3000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using MobiLock Pro, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & other industrial sectors.

For more information, please visit https://www.mobilock.in/.

Media Contact:

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@mobilock.in

