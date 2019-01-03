Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) announced that CEO Kaan Terzioglu and CFO Osman Yilmaz are scheduled to present during Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 11 AM (PST) at The Bellagio, Las Vegas.

The presentation will feature Turkcell's success story on digital transformation along with its business model hedging strategy.

The company has cracked the code of growth and value creation in the industry by investing in building its own digital apps and services which enhanced the value proposition to both retail and corporate customers. Developed in-house, these apps and services have significantly increased customer engagement and have propelled Turkcell to be a market-defining player in areas as diverse as instant messaging and VoIP, TV, music, personal cloud and digital publishing.

The company further expanded its digital capabilities to cover and to offer traffic management, digital identity authentication and mobile payment services, investing in areas that have significant monetization potential in today's digitized economy.

The ratio of Turkcell mobile subscribers using at least one of Turkcell's digital service reached 64%, while the company also contributed to the digital integration of various vertical industries from health to transportation. All these efforts resulted in a 59% top-line growth in a two-year cumulative period in the third quarter of 2018.

Turkcell, widely recognized as "the Digital Operator", is also focused on taking its digital know-how and products to global markets and helping other telecom operators to digitize their services and solutions via its subsidiary Lifecell Ventures.

Turkcell has also exhibited strong resilience to volatility in financial markets during the summer 2018, passing a real world stress test against macro-economic headwinds. Its business model hedging strategy based on FX hedging tools, strong liquidity and inflationary pricing have been instrumental in keeping a positive and healthy profitability.

Turkcell will continue its focus on profitable growth increasing the penetration of digital services and creating digital experiences locally and internationally.

About Turkcell:

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 7 countries Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Moldova. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcell's population coverage in Turkey is at 99.68% and 98.23%, respectively, as of September 2018. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.8 billion revenue in Q318 with total assets of TRY45.4 billion as of September 30, 2018. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

Contacts:

Ali Karakaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr

+90 532 210 00 23

Bugra Kaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications

bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr

+90 532 210 19 75