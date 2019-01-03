Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel, targeted T-cell enhancing therapeutics, today announces that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) is planning to evaluate the application of recently licensed Humabodies from Crescendo for the development of novel CAR-T therapeutics.

This research will investigate the unique properties of the Humabody VHs for tumour targeting of CAR-Ts. Unlike single-chain variable fragments (scFvs), Humabody VHs do not require a light chain for high specificity and affinity, and can be easily configured for multi-specific target binding. Takeda's decision to license these Humabodies provides an opportunity to evaluate a large number of different VHs directed to the same target, in order to identify a format that delivers both enhanced safety and functionality.

Crescendo's global, strategic, multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Takeda was first announced in October 2016. Under this agreement, Crescendo's proprietary transgenic platform and engineering expertise is being used to identify and configure Humabody-based therapeutics against certain targets selected by Takeda.

Dr Peter Pack, CEO of Crescendo, commented:

"We're pleased to see the research Takeda is undertaking with our Humabody technology. Their desire to explore the Humabody technology in a CAR-T setting presents an exciting opportunity to evaluate whether Humabodies can address the issues that exist with other CAR-T targeting approaches."

-Ends-

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing potent, truly differentiated Humabody therapeutics in oncology with a focus on innovative targeted T-cell approaches.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel bispecific PSMA-targeted T-cell enhancer for the selective activation of tumour-specific T-cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment, thereby avoiding systemic toxicity. This highly modular format can be re-configured to create a pipeline of multiple therapeutic candidates each treating a different cancer indication, by targeting any of a range of alternative tumour-specific markers.

The Company's ability to develop multi-functional Humabody therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody V H ). These robust molecules can be configured to optimally engage therapeutic targets delivering novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches.

Crescendo Biologics is pursuing novel Humabody-based product opportunities, through in-house development and strategic partnerships, including multi-functional immuno-oncology modulators and Humabody drug conjugates (HDCs), the next generation of ADCs. Humabody-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005337/en/

Contacts:

Crescendo Biologics

Dr Peter Pack, CEO

+ 44 (0)1223 497140

info@crescendobiologics.com

For Media:

Instinctif Partners for Crescendo Biologics

Deborah Bell, Dr Christelle Kerouedan, Melanie Toyne-Sewell

+ 44 (0)20 7457 2020

crescendo@instinctif.com