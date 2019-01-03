Artelo Biosciences, Inc.: Artelo Biosciences Retains Maxim Group LLC to Provide Financial Advisory and Investment Banking Services

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it has retained Maxim Group LLC (Maxim) to provide general financial advisory and investment banking services.

"In addition to our innovative science, the success of Artelo will be built on a solid foundation of executing our long-term capitalization strategies," said Greg Gorgas, President and CEO of Artelo Biosciences. "We expect the financial advisory relationship will expedite our strategic objectives and look forward to working closely with the team at Maxim."

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio .

About Maxim Group LLC.

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim Group provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. www.maximgrp.com

