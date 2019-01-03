Cision Acquires Leading Social Media Company Falcon.io

Acquisition enhances company's Earned Media Management vision with modern social marketing capabilities

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced it has acquired Falcon.io, a leading social media company with offices in New York, Copenhagen, Sofia, Berlin, Melbourne and Budapest. Falcon.io provides brands with insights into their content strategy and the management of global comprehensive social media marketing programmes through engagement, publishing, listening and measurement.

The addition of Falcon.io further solidifies Cision's market leadership in driving the future of Earned Media Management, moving beyond the tactical nature of PR point solutions. While Falcon.io will continue to be offered as a stand-alone social media platform for marketers, advertisers, and customer experience professionals, it will also be integrated with the Cision Communications Cloud to expand social media capabilities to earned media and communications professionals. Integrating Falcon.io into the Cision Comms Cloud platform will enable marketing and communications professionals to fully integrate their campaigns across owned, earned and paid media.

With the addition of these social media capabilities, Cision further demonstrates its commitment to be a true, end-to-end provider of earned media management solutions.

"Falcon.io is an industry leader in Europe and fast-emerging in the U.S. for social media marketing. By adding their social marketing solutions to the Cision portfolio, we are finally allowing industry professionals to execute sophisticated social media campaigns across paid, owned, and earned media that spans the entire customer journey," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "Falcon.io will round out our vision for holistic Earned Media Management that includes not only engagement on broadcast, print, and open web/mobile media channels, but social media as well."

"Social media is core to today's customer experience, with nearly 2.5 billion users. At Falcon.io, we take pride in providing world-class brands with our leading social media marketing solution," said Ulrik Bo Larsen, Falcon.io founder and CEO. "Cision's Earned Media Management vision and leading comms technology makes it a perfect fit for Falcon.io and our customers. Together, we will provide our customers with an unparalleled, complete communications solution."

Falcon.io's social media marketing capabilities will be immediately available to Cision customers.

To learn more about the Cision Comms Cloud click here.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN ) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 19 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contacts:

U.S.

Laura Roman

Director of Corporate Communications, Cision

cisionpr@cision.com

Europe

Allan Edwards

Kaizo for Cision

Cision@kaizo.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803735/Cision_Falcon_io_Acquisition.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467136/cision_logo.jpg