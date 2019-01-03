A leading market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of theirmarket intelligence engagement for an automotive industry firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005375/en/

Market intelligence engagement for an automotive industry firm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With rapid changes in global economies, automotive industry trends, technologies, government regulations, relative prices, and market dynamics, the need for strategic marketing intelligence solutions in the automotive industry has grown manifolds. Since the rise in fuel prices negatively impacts the sales of highest selling vehicles, businesses need to determine how much they want to use incentive deals to move inventory. Moreover, the tariffs induced by the US government makes the situation more critical for automotive companies. With the introduction of new tariffs, steel is becoming more expensive for automotive manufacturers. These tariffs can also bring retaliatory strikes from the E.U. and Asia, leaving the industry's growth at stake. Also, factors such as autonomous driving, advent of the 'connected car' technology, improved powertrains, shorter technology cycles, increasing pressure to innovate, global supply networks and government's increasing focus on raising fuel efficiency are compelling automotive companies to revamp their business strategies.

Inability to identify changes in supply chain networks can have an adverse effect on your company's sustainability. To know how you can proactively predict such changes, get in touch with our experts!

The business challenge: The client is one of the leading automotive manufacturers in the US and generates more than $16 billion in revenues, annually. With the rise in globalization and increasing regulations in the US, the client was finding it difficult to identify hidden market gaps, automotive industry trends, and opportunities to grow, expand, diversify, and address the rising competition. They also wanted to gain industry-specific information on the market scenario in terms of the competitors and their key product offerings. The increasing competition and growing inclination of customers towards the latest technologies were making it difficult for the firm to enhance their business efficiencies. They felt the need to leverage Infiniti Research's market intelligence solutions to identify the profitable market segments and customize their business strategies.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Demographic changes and profound shifts in global economic power are causing massive upheavals in the demand and are compelling companies in the automotive industry to leverage value chains and data analytics for market analysis."

The solution offered:Themarket intelligence report offered by Infiniti Research helped the client to gain detailed insights into the key competitors, latest automotive industry trends, consumer buying patterns, economic shifts, and demographics. With our help, they were able to revamp their existing automotive marketing models and devise effective marketing campaigns. The competitor analysis engagement helped the client enter potential markets in an agile manner. The market intelligence report also helped them streamline their product offerings and create effective marketing strategies. The industry experts at Infiniti Research offered actionable granular insights and real-time data through various statistical and scientific methods. They accurately predicted the shifts in global economic power and changing consumer needs for the firm by analyzing various market components.

Accurately predicting changes in consumers' buying behavior is one of the biggest challenges faced by automotive manufacturers. To know how our solutions can help you identify the right target segments, request a free proposal today!

Infiniti Research's market intelligence report helped the automotive industry client to:

Revamp their existing marketing models.

Devise effective marketing campaigns.

To know how you can leverage our solutions to accurately predict changes in the automotive industry, Request more information.

Infiniti Research's market intelligence report offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing business performance.

Entering potential markets in an agile manner.

Want to know how to surpass the rising global competition and gain a strategic position in the automotive industry? Request a free proposal today!

Benefits of market intelligence report:

In today's competitive market scenario, it is crucial for automotive companies to streamline their product offerings to sustain in the market. Market Intelligence provides a comprehensive view of the relevant factors such as potential markets, industries and suppliers give companies control over supply chain costs, availability, and reliability for better control. Some top benefits of devising a market intelligence report:

Better view of actionable data

Improve customer retention capabilities

Boost upselling opportunities

Improve process efficiency

Focus on agility

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005375/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us