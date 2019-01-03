The IDC MarketScape recognizes Lookout as a Leader in the Mobile Threat Management market with the size, focus, and expertise to advance its vision of post-perimeter security

Lookout, the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, announced today that it has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Security Software 2018 Vendor Assessment (IDC US44521018, December 2018) for the second year in a row. Lookout provides comprehensive and continuous assessment of risk across endpoints to secure against app, device and network-based threats.

Mobile Threat Management (MTM) is the term IDC uses to describe Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security (MES), also referred to as Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) products. The IDC MarketScape highlights the trends driving increased adoption of mobile security solutions and the vendors leading the market. "As mobile security and governance frameworks mature, mobile threat management (MTM) software tools are filling a major security gap many enterprises are discovering across one of their most pervasive technology deployments: smartphones and tablets used by employees."* In fact, additional market research has led to projections of 100% YoY growth, sizing this market at $100M in 2017, and having grown to $200M in 2018.

According to Phil Hochmuth, Program Director, Enterprise Mobility at IDC, "Many enterprises see mobile threat management software tools as a valuable frontline level of defense against mobile threats, as well as an emerging security technology requirement from a compliance standpoint."

"Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Security Software 2018 Vendor Assessment validates our vision of a security architecture that protects enterprises in today's perimeter-less, cloud-delivered, and privacy-focused world," said Jim Dolce, CEO, Lookout. "With a dataset of 170 million devices and 70 million inspected applications, Lookout combines expert security intelligence and deep technical knowledge of Android and iOS mobile platforms to protect against the full spectrum of mobile threats."

Lookout brings security and compliance to today's digital workforce without compromising productivity, privacy, or user experience. Lookout technology secures corporate data for the modern employee workstyle, allowing users to work from anywhere, on any device, and any network.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Lookout

Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

