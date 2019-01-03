Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 December to 21 December 2018

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/12/2018 FR0010313833 10000 76,1364 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/12/2018 FR0010313833 10000 76,1905 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/12/2018 FR0010313833 2000 76,1851 XPAR TOTAL 22 000 76,1654

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

