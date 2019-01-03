Sports Equity Firm Aquila Equity Release £10 Million Global Fund

LONDON, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The software based investment company have experienced unprecedented growth over the past 18 months and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803867/AQUILA_Logo.jpg )

Over the past 10 years Aquila Equity have been developing a system to correctly calculate true odds on different sporting events in the UK.



Aquila Equity allow their clients to experience a low risk, high reward scenario which means this is one of the safest alternative investments going into a testing time for the United Kingdom.



This has returned on average over 30% per client in the past two years and it's easy to see why Aquila Equity is one of the fastest growing companies in the UK.