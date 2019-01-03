sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.01.2019 | 15:07
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Sports Equity Firm Aquila Equity Release £10 Million Global Fund

LONDON, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The software based investment company have experienced unprecedented growth over the past 18 months and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803867/AQUILA_Logo.jpg )

Over the past 10 years Aquila Equity have been developing a system to correctly calculate true odds on different sporting events in the UK.

Aquila Equity allow their clients to experience a low risk, high reward scenario which means this is one of the safest alternative investments going into a testing time for the United Kingdom.

This has returned on average over 30% per client in the past two years and it's easy to see why Aquila Equity is one of the fastest growing companies in the UK.



© 2019 PR Newswire