Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis, today announced that Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and chief executive officer, will present at the annual Biotech Showcase™ conference to be held in San Francisco, California on January 7 - 9, 2019.

Jaguar's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Ms. Conte will also be available for one-on-one meetings with new and existing analysts, investors and partners at the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ms. Conte during Biotech Showcase, please contact Marek Ciszewski at marek@liolios.com.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific time

Track: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference that provides private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to investors and executives during one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that the Company's president and chief executive officer will present at this event. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531744/Jaguar-Health-to-Present-at-Biotech-Showcase-2019-in-San-Francisco