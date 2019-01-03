International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Signs Additional California Distribution Deal

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Julian Marley JuJu Royal™, our Rastafarian influenced lifestyle brand, has signed a new distribution agreement with Northern Lights Distribution ("Northern Lights") (see www.NLDistribution.com). Northern Lights is a rapidly growing legal cannabis distribution business with a substantial footprint of approximately 200 dispensaries in California. Northern Lights is licensed for both medical and adult-use recreational distribution and is interested in the Company's compelling brand acquisition strategy and, in particular, its JuJu Royal brand. Northern Lights provides full security, transportation, testing and distribution/sales.

"We are extremely excited to have come to terms with Northern Lights and to have them as one of our distribution partners in California. The California market is growing substantially and JuJu Royal has made it a priority to partner with leading and innovative distributors. Northern Lights will materially expand our footprint and support our aggressive growth plans for 2019," shared Travis Belcher, President JuJu Royal.

"ICI is thrilled to add Northern Lights as a partner and to have them as a driving force supporting our California growth goals. I have known the owners of Northern Lights for years and am confident that they will be a vital addition to our valued partner network," added Steve Gormley, CEO, International Cannabrands Inc.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. ICI has acquired the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal™ brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs. Our vision is to realize the opportunity to become one of the largest brands in the Marijuana industry. The synergy between the Rastafarian culture, music, natural products and an "Irie" experience is a powerful foundation for our business. JuJu's strategy is to develop and grow a complete cannabis line based on an international appeal to a millennial lifestyle seeking a luxurious and premium experience. JuJu will capitalize on the unparalleled opportunity to position itself with unique, innovative, high quality brands that meet and exceed our customer's expectations. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

1045 Lincoln Street, #106

Denver, Colorado 80203

Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com

Media Inquiries: media@jujuroyal.net

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected benefit from the distribution agreement with Northern Lights. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE: International Cannabrands Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531749/International-Cannabrands-Signs-Additional-California-Distribution-Deal