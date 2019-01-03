Technavio analysts forecast the guayusa market in the Americas to grow at a CAGR close to 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

New product launches are one of the major trends being witnessed in the guayusa market in Americas 2018-2022. New product launches by regional and international players are likely to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. In March 2015, Red Jacket Orchards launched Lemonade and Guayusa Tea Blend. Moreover, the producers of guayusa are encompassing innovative production methods and distributive strategies to increase the market size of their products. For instance, in March 2017, Applied Food Sciences obtained a process patent that covers the production of enriched natural guayusa from a single source plant containing antioxidants, amino acids, and caffeine. Thus, with many launches such as these, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the guayusa market in the Americas is the expansion in the retail landscape:

Guayusa market in Americas: Expansion in the retail landscape

The organized retail sector across the Americas is expanding significantly with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. This implies that vendors operating in this market rely heavily on these retailers. They also compete for the limited shelf space in these large organized retail stores. Convenience and value for money are critical parameters for consumers due to their hectic lifestyle and work schedules, and organized retailers provide both by stocking a wide assortment of products under one roof. Thus, consumer shopping patterns have also shifted toward supermarkets and hypermarkets, further increasing the importance of organized retailers for vendors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, which account for approximately 12% of the world's retail trade, online vendors have the potential to increase their profitability. Customers prefer to shop online and pay for their orders using their credit or debit cards, which helps them avoid time-consuming journeys and billing queues. This trend is encouraging various guayusa product manufacturers to focus on the internet savvy customer segment and shift to the new online retail format."

Guayusa market in Americas: Segmentation analysis

The Guayusa market in Americas research report provides market segmentation by the application (tea, energy drinks), and by region (North America and South America). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The tea segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 71% share, followed by the energy drinks. However, during the forecast period, the energy drinks segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the others segment.

