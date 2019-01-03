Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2019) - Scotch Creek Ventures (CSE: SCV) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily focused on gold exploration.

The company has acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Cupz Property, located in Esmerelda County, Nevada. It is located 12 road miles southwest of Goldfield, Nevada, and 278 miles southeast of Reno or about 195 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The property, consisting of a contiguous block of 39 claims, covering about 8 hectares or 20 acres, is located in the Cuprite Hills District, between the Cuprite and Goldfield mining districts. Prior to the discovery of the supergiant Carlin type gold deposits, Goldfield ranked as the third largest gold, silver, and copper producer in Nevada.

The company plans to allocate $120,000 to a proposed exploration program including two scout drill holes of about 500 feet each.

The company recently closed an IPO, raising gross proceeds of $397,000 from the placement of 3.3 million shares priced at $0.12 per share. Canaccord Genuity acted as the agent for the offering.

