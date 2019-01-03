A global analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers real world evidence analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestpatient engagement study for a US healthcare industry client.

Implementing affordable healthcare services for millions of uninsured Americans has been a prominent issue affecting the US healthcare industry. Even the presidential healthcare policy has not proven to be beneficial for healthcare payers. Their policies on value-based care and patient empowerment have not delivered crucial patient engagement solutions. This has led to an increase in the demand for healthcare services in the United States. Moreover, the office hours for patient visits in the US healthcare market are inflexible and organizations do not provide 24x7 consultation services, leading to poor patient engagement in healthcare. The condition becomes worse for patients living in rural areas. Since more than 50 million people still reside in rural areas, organizations in the US healthcare industry are facing financial constraints and geographical barriers in enhancing patient engagement in healthcare.

The Business Problem: The client is a leading company in the US healthcare industry with an annual turnover of over USD 35 billion. However, to address the changing needs of the US healthcare industry, the client wanted to shift towards a patient-focused business model to deliver better and coordinated services to their customers. They wanted to improve patient care, lower costs, and address patient concerns in the US healthcare industry. To do so, the client had to leverage advanced analytical tools to analyze the current US healthcare industry trends and devise an effective business model.

"Over the next five to ten years, companies in the US healthcare industry are expected to encounter numerous challenges. They need to devise an appropriate business model that can address the challenges brought on by the changing US healthcare industry trends, regulations, policies, medicinal and technological advancements, and ethical issues," says an expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: The experts at Quantzig analyzed a huge amount of patient data to offer customized solutions for enhancing patient engagement in healthcare. This helped the client to analyze US healthcare industry trends and streamline the patient check-in process through advanced data analysis and analytics tools. With our help, the organization was able to create a more personalized engagement model by reviewing patients' progress, prioritizing patient outreach, and proactively addressing vital US healthcare industry trends impacting patient engagement in healthcare. The solutions delivered also helped the client to enhance patient-provider communication and find new ways of interacting with patients. By following our recommendations, the client allowed patients to check their results, refill prescriptions, and review medical records. This enhanced patient engagement and helped them build a better brand image in the US healthcare industry.

Quantzig's patient engagement solutions helped the client to:

Streamline the patient check-in process.

Create personalized engagements for patients.

Quantzig's patient engagement solutions offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing patient satisfaction and healthcare outcomes.

Building trust between practitioners and patients.

