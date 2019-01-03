Support.com, Inc.: Sionyx and Support.com Launch Innovative Support Experience

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / SiOnyx™ (Beverly, MA), a leader in low light imaging , today announced a partnership with Support.com, Inc. (Sunnyvale, CA), an established market leader in technical support solutions, to deliver support for customers who have purchased the new SiOnyx Aurora™ day/night action camera.

The SiOnyx Aurora delivers a break-thru low-light camera loaded with smart capabilities that allow outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds to share their nighttime adventures. Support.com offers a full-spectrum of integrated technical support services including curated self-service that seamlessly integrates to live agents when extra help is needed. With more than 20 years of technical support experience, Support.com helps consumers get the most from connected technology.

"Customer satisfaction using the Aurora is a key priority for us. Support.com's unique approach that combines curated self-service with a problem-solving, US-based agent team is the ideal solution," said Stephen Saylor, CEO of SiOnyx. "Support.com helped us quickly develop and integrate self-support into our website, they really made it easy to create a complete support experience," added Saylor.

"Support.com is excited to be delivering a full spectrum of support services for the SiOnyx Aurora day/night action camera," said Rick Bloom, CEO of Support.com. "Providing support for a new product leverages the strengths of both our technology and our team. Our tools capture vital business intelligence that allows us to quickly update content to maximize effectiveness of our support and deliver valuable product feedback to SiOnyx," added Bloom.

About Support.com:

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions. The company's skilled US-based workforce delivers high quality, turnkey support solutions. With more than 20 years serving well-known brands, Support.com has the expertise, tools, and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home, helping people get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com .

About SiOnyx:

SiOnyx™ is an imaging company specializing in low light and near infrared imaging. The company's patented semiconductor processes enhance CMOS image sensor performance for demanding applications in the consumer, commercial, and defense markets. SiOnyx products include the XQE™ family of CMOS image sensors, ultra-low-light camera modules, and the Aurora day/night action camera for capturing all of life's moments. For more information please visit www.sionyx.com.

