Bitcoin SV (BSV) Logo Unveiled for Rebirth of Original Bitcoin

The bComm Association unveils an updated logo for Bitcoin SV (ticker: BSV), chosen from public voting after three Twitter polls in a new form of decentralized marketing. The BSV logo is revealed on the 10th anniversary of the Bitcoin genesis block, to mark Bitcoin SV as rebirth of the original Bitcoin. A modernized update of the cryptocurrency's classic logo, the new design reflects Bitcoin SV's roots, while leading a new era for Bitcoin to professionalize.

Emerging from the November 15, 2018 contentious hard fork of Bitcoin Cash, BSV is dedicated to preserve Bitcoin's original design. Named for the "Satoshi Vision" of Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin SV's mission is focused: restore the original Bitcoin protocol, keep it stable, and allow it to massively scale. Unlike paths chosen by Bitcoin Core (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCH/BAB), BSV's roadmap will achieve the world's new money used by billions of people, and the global public blockchain upon major enterprises can confidently build.

With modernized features, the new BSV logo conveys that Bitcoin is ready to grow up:

The B symbol is cleaner and stands upright rather than tilted forward or backward.

"Bitcoin SV" characters also stand upright.

"Bitcoin" begins with a capital B, rather than lower case.

"SV" appears in superscript - reflecting Satoshi Vision as the way forward, while keeping emphasis on the name Bitcoin.

The design color uses "dragon gold", honouring the dragon logo of the Bitcoin SV full node implementation which birthed BSV.

This BSV logo was chosen after three Twitter polls of numerous design options developed by the bComm Association. The first-ever organization dedicated to bCommerce (Bitcoin commerce), the bComm Association brings together developers, merchants, exchanges, miners and other Bitcoin network participants. bComm Association supports Bitcoin SV as the only stable, scalable blockchain that can achieve a world of bCommerce.

nChain's Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the bComm Association, remarks:

"Today marks 10 years since the birth of the Bitcoin blockchain, and this date has more importance now than ever. After too many years of wasteful diversions from the Satoshi Vision, we can now finally celebrate Bitcoin's rebirth - unchained from experimental whims of developer teams who veered away from Satoshi's original plan. The new BSV logo represents this pivotal moment for Bitcoin to grow up. In the spirit of Satoshi Vision, we are especially thrilled that BSV supporters around the world chose this logo after multiple rounds of online polling in a new paradigm of decentralized marketing."

Though Bitcoin SV remains a decentralized cryptocurrency system, the bComm Association will now urge the global Bitcoin ecosystem to adopt this new logo for BSV.

Nguyen adds:

"The Bitcoin SV Node is now the reference implementation for the BSV protocol. To differentiate the full node implementation from the BSV cryptocurrency, the Bitcoin SV Node team at nChain intends to keep its dragon logo for the time being. Occupying the 5th position in the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is the mightiest of the signs. It symbolizes leadership, ambition, good fortune, energy, and independence - perfect qualities for a reference implementation to lead Bitcoin to its destined world-changing future."

In just over one month since emerging as a separate chain and token, the Bitcoin SV ecosystem has quickly grown. More than 50 exchanges now list BSV. Numerous wallets have announced exclusive support for BSV - including the user-friendly and popular CashPay, Centbee, HandCash, hivr, and Pixel Wallet. Top Bitcoin applications Keyport TV, Money Button, Yours.org, and others have moved exclusively to BSV. And BSV even has a dedicated tokenisation protocol in Tokenized. For a more comprehensive list of Bitcoin SV services, applications, and developer tools, please visit https://bitcoinsv.io/services/.

For 2019, the bComm Association is dedicated to support technical efforts for massive on-chain scaling of the Bitcoin SV blockchain. BSV has already seen the world's largest blocks - 65 and 64MB - ever mined on a public blockchain. The bComm Association will work with the BCH Professional Stress Test team, nChain and others to further test the BSV blockchain's throughput capacity, and demonstrate Satoshi Vision is the correct roadmap to much bigger blocks and big enterprise use.

