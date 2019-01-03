The "Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2022.
Emergence of automotive wireless technologies to trend in the market
Wired and wireless serial communications have been widely implemented in vehicles, and these systems are also contributing to the demand for EMC test equipment.
Augmented production of smartphones
The introduction of smartphones has led to the introduction of new technologies like LTE, 4G and 5G technologies. These evolving network and mobile technologies require test and measurement require equipment such as EMC test equipment to ensure the quality and reliability.
Necessity for price-sensitive and multiple technology solutions
Price-sensitive end-users seek low cost products. Low-cost procurement may lead to the development of poor quality test equipment, which cannot provide the expected result. This affects the brand image.
Key Players
- Ametek
- Anritsu
- AR
- Com-Power
- Keysight Technologies
- Rohde&Schwarz
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Telecommunications Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of automotive wireless technologies
- Increasing need for interoperability
- Continuous innovation in semiconductors and growing complexity of silicon chips
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMETEK
- Anritsu
- AR
- Com-Power
- Keysight Technologies
- Rohde&Schwarz
