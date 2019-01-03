The "Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electromagnetic compatibility test equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2022.

Emergence of automotive wireless technologies to trend in the market

Wired and wireless serial communications have been widely implemented in vehicles, and these systems are also contributing to the demand for EMC test equipment.

Augmented production of smartphones

The introduction of smartphones has led to the introduction of new technologies like LTE, 4G and 5G technologies. These evolving network and mobile technologies require test and measurement require equipment such as EMC test equipment to ensure the quality and reliability.

Necessity for price-sensitive and multiple technology solutions

Price-sensitive end-users seek low cost products. Low-cost procurement may lead to the development of poor quality test equipment, which cannot provide the expected result. This affects the brand image.

Key Players

Ametek

Anritsu

AR

Com-Power

Keysight Technologies

Rohde&Schwarz

