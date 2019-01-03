Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of cloud and carrier-neutral colocation data centre services, announced today that CFO John Doherty is scheduled to speak in Las Vegas at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. PT. Interested parties can listen to the session via a live webcast at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/tmt2019/77311280405.cfm. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference, the webcast will be archived at the same URL and available on-demand until April 8, 2019.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

