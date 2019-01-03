Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, January 3
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 December 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|11.10
|Novatek
|8.67
|Sberbank
|8.38
|Gazprom
|7.12
|PZU
|4.61
|Turkcell Lletisim Hizmetleri
|4.51
|X5 Retail Group
|4.36
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|4.03
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|3.81
|Mail.Ru
|3.22
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 December 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|61.75
|Poland
|20.13
|Turkey
|14.56
|Hungary
|4.40
|Romania
|2.03
|Greece
|1.25
|Czech
|0.50
|Kuwait
|0.95
|Other European
|1.65
|Cash & Equivalents
|-7.22