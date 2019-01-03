Cooley is expanding its intellectual property team with the addition of Charlie Winckworth, who joins in London as a partner. He arrives from Hogan Lovells.

"Charlie has a well-established reputation in our market," said Justin Stock, managing partner of Cooley's London office. "His deep IP experience bridges several key practice areas, strengthening our full-service offerings for clients here in London and around the world. We are eager to work closely alongside him."

Winckworth advises global clients on the strategic aspects of obtaining, protecting and commercializing intellectual property rights as well as enforcing them and taking other practical steps to prevent misuse.

"Cooley's platform is a natural extension of my practice," Winckworth said. "I've had the fortune of working closely with some of the firm's partners, and I know my work, particularly with e-commerce, tech and life sciences companies, will prove a fruitful match. Most of all, I'm happy to be joining the renowned team here the commitment and camaraderie is powerful."

Winckworth studied at Durham University and earned a diploma in IP law and practice from the University of Bristol. Prior to Cooley, he had spent his entire career at Hogan Lovells, where he was a partner and co-lead of the London trademark team.

With 200 IP attorneys across the US and UK, Cooley has a market-leading, full-service IP practice. Cooley provides prosecution and counseling services that allow clients to gain the most value from their IP and represents clients in complex infringement lawsuits in which core products and brands are at stake.

