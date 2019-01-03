Referring to the bulletin from Strax AB's extra general meeting, held on December 28, 2018, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from 7 January, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: STRAX ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption 2:1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0008008254 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 4, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0012040459 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 7, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact Strax AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com