Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Increased Sales and Earnings For Its Fiscal Year 2018

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX: NOBH) announced increased sales and earnings results for its fiscal year ended November 3, 2018. Sales for fiscal year 2018 were up 14% to $42,812,265 as compared to $37,543,071 recorded in fiscal year 2017. Income from operations, up 31% for fiscal year 2018, was $5,722,826 versus $4,355,874 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $4,963,633 as compared to $3,309,983 for the same period last year. In fiscal year 2017, we received payments under an escrow arrangement related to the Finance Revenue Sharing Agreement between 21st Mortgage Corporation and the Company resulting in revenue of $504,548. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2018 were $1.27 per share compared to $0.83 per share last year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, sales were up 28% to $12,796,547 as compared to $10,017,216 in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was up 82% to $1,978,330 versus $1,087,936 in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $1,563,708 versus last year's results of $829,268. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.40 per share versus earnings of $0.21 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during fiscal year 2018 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and certificate of deposits of $34,936,721 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $38,128,057 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 5.8:1. Stockholders' equity is $49,066,501 and the book value per share of common stock increased to $12.67.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. continues to improve. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2017 through October 2018 were up approximately 19% from the same period last year. Constrained consumer credit and the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes. However, recent legislation may help improve this situation in the future.

We understand that maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country".

On June 5, 2018 the Company celebrated its 51st anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers, an insurance agency subsidiary, and an investment in a retirement manufactured home community, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 221 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

November 3, November 4, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,364,861 $ 27,910,504 Certificates of Deposit 6,034,093 - Short-term investments 537,767 627,087 Accounts receivable - trade 1,783,073 2,934,300 Note receivable 46,444 500,000 Mortgage notes receivable 15,664 13,495 Inventories 7,270,550 7,505,681 Pre-owned homes, net 933,640 1,141,863 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,090,152 820,224 Deferred income taxes - 609,629 Total current assets 46,076,244 42,062,783 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,763,566 4,304,771 Pre-owned homes, net 473,191 815,358 Interest receivable - 101,301 Note receivable, less current portion 46,265 1,134,086 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 236,402 240,297 Other investments 1,571,166 1,471,029 Property held for sale 213,437 599,455 Deferred income taxes 40,156 - Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,437,974 3,262,848 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 57,014,688 $ 54,148,215 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,085,095 $ 849,782 Accrued compensation 869,657 624,989 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,349,381 1,127,397 Income taxes payable 579,786 260,416 Customer deposits 4,064,268 2,796,827 Total current liabilities 7,948,187 5,659,411 Deferred income taxes - 1,074,507 Total liabilities 7,948,187 6,733,918 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,873,731 and 3,997,569 outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,670,848 10,669,231 Retained earnings 50,352,546 46,167,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income 390,407 412,233 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,491,176 shares in 2018 and 1,367,338 shares in 2017 (12,883,791 ) (10,371,186 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,066,501 47,414,297 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,014,688 $ 54,148,215

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Nov 3, Nov 4, Nov 3, Nov 4, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 12,796,547 $ 10,017,216 $ 42,812,265 $ 37,543,071 Cost of goods sold (9,386,554 ) (7,742,677 ) (32,132,238 ) (28,881,992 ) Gross profit 3,409,993 2,274,539 10,680,027 8,661,079 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,431,663 ) (1,186,603 ) (4,957,201 ) (4,305,205 ) Operating income 1,978,330 1,087,936 5,722,826 4,355,874 Other income: Interest income 145,144 44,266 362,121 149,613 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 21,220 22,775 100,137 103,533 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement - 205,724 172,911 504,548 Gain on property held for resale - - 203,512 - Miscellaneous 21,289 21,271 43,956 54,682 Total other income 187,653 294,036 882,637 812,376 Income before provision for income taxes 2,165,983 1,381,972 6,605,463 5,168,250 Income tax expense (602,275 ) (552,704 ) (1,641,830 ) (1,858,267 ) Net income 1,563,708 829,268 4,963,633 3,309,983 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized investment gain (loss), net of tax effect 28,730 (3,644 ) (21,826 ) 146,062 Comprehensive income $ 1,592,438 $ 825,624 $ 4,941,807 $ 3,456,045 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,873,731 3,997,569 3,912,188 4,002,436 Diluted 3,876,034 3,999,085 3,914,312 4,003,768 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.21 $ 1.27 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.21 $ 1.27 $ 0.83

