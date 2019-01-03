Marijuana News TodayOur first edition of Marijuana News Today to start the new year comes in on a high, with marijuana penny stocks seeing strong gains after an industry-wide surge the day before.Yesterday we saw marijuana stocks across the board jump by several percentage points. Today, many of the larger pot stocks have leveled off, while marijuana penny stocks continue to gain.Much of the industry's fate in the coming days rests on the performance of the stock market at large. We saw that at the end of 2018, when the stock market's roller-coaster performance sent marijuana stocks on an equally wild and unpredictable ride.And that's what we'll be watching to start.

