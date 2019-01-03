(French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|
Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
|
Theoretical number
of voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*
|31 December 2018
|136,561,695
|136,332,347
|136,561,695
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
