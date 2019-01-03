Senzer's Unique Pharmaceutical Inhaler Wins Prestigious Global Design Award

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senzer's unique breath-operated inhaler has won a leading global design award in which it was recognised for 'revolutionising the delivery of systemic medications through the lungs.'

The GOOD DESIGN Awards, described as the oldest and most prestigious Global Awards Programme for design excellence and innovation, aims to honour 'products that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.' Submissions to the Chicago-based program are judged by a jury of distinguished design professionals, leading industry specialists and design press. Senzer's submission was judged within the medical category, and competed against leading global brands from some 50 countries.

Senzer submitted its Systemic inhaled Delivery Device, SiDD, which has a unique breath-operated valve technology that was described as 'the new industry standard: revolutionising the delivery of systematic medications through the lungs.' The SiDD platform, the submission explained, is a 'finely tuned system (that) results in drug particles of the ideal size being delivered at the optimal time directly into the laminar flow being drawn into the users lungs.' Senzer has deployed the platform in the pharmaceutical cannabinoid space, for cancer side effect treatment, and the device is currently undergoing evaluation for FDA approval. The company also intends to launch the device into selected EU markets in 2019, also for treating the side effects of chemotherapy and other conditions.

"Recognition from such a prestigious body as GOOD DESIGN is a great achievement for us, a lot of innovative thought and hard work has gone into getting the SiDD platform to this stage where we are now ready to launch into the market," said Paul Young, Head of Design & Engineering at Senzer. "We are sure that this device will bring better treatment solutions for cancer patients worldwide."

About SENZER

SENZER Ltd. is a U.K.-based inhalation technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutic delivery systems of cannabinoid products, and it is developing a pipeline of inhalation and delivery products to meet unmet medical needs. Senzer's platform is based around a patented device that allows swift and effective inhaled delivery of cannabinoids, as well as other active pharmaceuticals.

About the GOOD DESIGN Awards Program

The GOOD DESIGN awards program has been in operation for some 80 years by the Chicago Athenaeum, with a stated aim to recognise 'the highest aesthetic in terms of innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, and energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment.' The GOOD DESIGN awards program comprises industrial, product and graphic designs produced globally and the GOOD DESIGN logo has become synonymous with the highest standard for design excellence.

