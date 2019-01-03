WUTZ|NXT: Jeff Yapp Supports Individuals Pursuing a Post Secondary Education

As an established corporate entrepreneur, Jeff Yapp understands the importance of formal education, believing it to be a primary component of both personal and professional development

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / Founder and CEO of WUTZ|NXT, Jeff Yapp is proud to announce three academic scholarships with a value of $1000 (CAN/USD) for individuals wanting to pursue a career in advertising, marketing, communications, public relations, or business.

The scholarship is available to any student currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. or Canadian, college or university. The application process requires potential candidates to complete an online registration form and compose a 500-word essay which describes in detail why they selected their program of study. A competitive paper will explore how one seeks to utilize their degree, and potential opportunities they could create following graduation. Jeff aims to inspire students to become effective leaders and cultivate positive change in their industry.

Similarly, all applicants must submit proof of academic enrollment to their current or intended program of study, alongside all required documentation.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates have until March 25th, 2019 to complete the scholarship application process. All winners will be announced April 1st, 2019.

For further application details on the Jeff Yapp Scholarship program and to apply, please visit JeffYappScholarships.com.

About WUTZ|NXT

With over 30 years of professional experience, Jeff Yapp is an accomplished corporate entrepreneur and visionary. Jeff is able to recognize opportunities and implement a comprehensive plan of action to help companies significantly increase their ROI. With a strong understanding of effective growth strategies, he helps add value by developing online content and exploring new mediums. An industry leader, Jeff Yapp and his team of professionals, set the bar for client experience.

