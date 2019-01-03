TLK Fusion Wins Entrepreneur Magazine's 360 Award

A 360-degree PR and Marketing Agency, TLK Fusion specializes in one on one consulting. As an industry leader, the firm helps start-up companies thrive in today's dynamic communications landscape

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / TLK Fusion is excited to announce that they have ranked number 44 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360 List. Entrepreneur Magazine is an American publication platform that recognizes small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs that are well on their way to becoming industry leaders.

They aim to highlight companies that have "mastered the art and science of growing a business' and generate an official assessment based on the following metrics: innovation, impact, growth, leadership, and business valuation.

Entrepreneur Magazine is a trusted and informative source for professional and business productivity and provides the latest insights on a multitude of digital platforms.

TLK Fusion offers innovative solutions for start-up companies looking to enhance their brand. By helping their clients create value, TLK Fusion encourages businesses to define their own set of standards and form a unique perspective.

With extensive industry experience, TLK Fusion provides exceptional customer experience and provides the necessary tools to further engage customers. For more information regarding their services please visit https://tlkfusion.com.

About TLK Fusion

Building Professional Businesses

TLK Fusion helps small businesses strategically identify opportunities for professional growth. They encourage clients to "remove the shackles of convention' and by implementing various digital marketing techniques, aid companies in determining long-term objectives and increasing ROI. With award-winning strategies, TLK Fusion helps businesses obtain a loyal client base while capturing additional revenue.

