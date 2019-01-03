nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, provides robust, scalable data center solutions for a changing world. With its premier brands CADDY, HOFFMAN, SCHROFF and RAYCHEM nVent develops standards-based, modified and custom-built solutions to protect mission-critical networks and data centers.

Investment in mission critical networking and data center infrastructure is growing exponentially and reliable rack power management and distribution is a critical component for maximizing power efficiency, minimizing downtime and reducing operating costs.

nVent has introduced its SCHROFF RackPower Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) platform, which combines modularity, flexibility and innovation to a deliver high-performance rack level power distribution and management solution for networking and data center infrastructure. The RackPower platform is designed for broad customization to address unique customer requirements and may be easily configured, ordered and delivered with no minimum quantity restrictions.

An intuitive online configurator is available to guide PDU specifiers through the configuration process. Users can easily select form factor dimensions, power input, connectors, functional elements and a wide range of country specific outlets. Customers may also choose from a vast range of unique feature sets, such as flexible bottom or top power feed entry, single or three phase with outlet to circuit level switching, metering or combined switching and metering configurations.

RackPower's RMS current meter includes a 2.8-inch color touch display that provides ultimate metering accuracy of +/- 1 percent and is field replaceable without service interruption. RackPower's modularity enables up to three different outlet types on a single PDU. Optional color-coding of outlets and chassis provides visual separation of power chains to simplify installation. An optional dual power feed version combines two PDUs in one mechanical housing. To protect mission critical equipment from unplanned downtime, socket switching is controlled by latching relays to ensure 'always on' operational performance while supporting sequential start and remote power reboot.

Leading IP connectivity hardware enables remote access and management of the RackPower PDUs. Up to 16 PDUs can be cascaded and shared over a single IP address to reduce the number of required data ports and network IP addresses. Users have the option to create energy reports with data provided by the free of charge RackPower Management Software, or through integration with a third party DCIM software.

Maximize efficiency, minimize downtime and reduce operating costs. Trust nVent to connect and protect mission-critical infrastructure. Whether regional or global support, nVent can support you with reliable connection and protection solutions--assembled exactly to unique specifications.

More information available online at schroff.nvent.com.

About Enclosures

nVent offers a wide range of enclosures to accommodate key systems. Our enclosures are marketed under the nVent HOFFMAN and nVent SCHROFF brands and offer double protection. The SCHROFF brand offers an extensive portfolio of accessories for protecting printed circuit boards, such as card retainers, conduction-cooled board supports, front panels and handles, subracks, cases, backplanes, power supplies, cabinets and pre-assembled chassis for embedded computing systems as well as hardware management systems. For further information, please visit schroff.nvent.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

