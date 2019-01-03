sprite-preloader
0,371 Euro		+0,01
+2,77 %
WKN: A0JDER ISIN: CA14068G1046 Ticker-Symbol: OUW 
03.01.2019 | 23:04
Capstone Mining Files Technical Report for Santo Domingo Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX:CS) has today filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report titled "Santo Domingo Project, Region III, Chile, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study Update" for the positive technical report announced November 26, 2018.

About Capstone Mining Corp.
Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada currently on care and maintenance, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at http://www.capstonemining.com.

Paul Jones
VP, Business Development and Investor Relations
+1-604-674-0891
pjones@capstonemining.com


