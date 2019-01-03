Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 31 December 2018, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|The Douglas J. Pferdehirt Irrevocable Spousal Trust
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with the Director and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|$19.065
|
800
|$19.075
|1900
|$19.080
|1800
|$19.085
|3734
|$19.090
|666
|$19.095
|5000
|$19.096
|100
|$19.100
|34
|$19.105
|2000
|$19.110
|200
|$19.115
|1300
|$19.140
|400
|$19.173
|200
|$19.185
|300
|$19.190
|900
|$19.225
|1300
|$19.230
|300
|$19.235
|1200
|$19.240
|300
|$19.245
|4600
|$19.250
|100
|$19.255
|11700
|$19.260
|300
|$19.265
|200
|$19.280
|800
|$19.285
|2200
|$19.290
|266
|$19.295
|2000
|$19.300
|300
|$19.305
|900
|$19.315
|3000
|$19.320
|100
|$19.330
|600
|$19.345
|100
|$19.365
|400
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
| Price: $960,122.57
Volume/No. of Shares: 50,000
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|31 December 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
TechnipFMC plc