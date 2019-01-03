Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 31 December 2018, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The Douglas J. Pferdehirt Irrevocable Spousal Trust 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with the Director and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas J. Pferdehirt b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Currency USD

d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume $19.065 800 $19.075 1900 $19.080 1800 $19.085 3734 $19.090 666 $19.095 5000 $19.096 100 $19.100 34 $19.105 2000 $19.110 200 $19.115 1300 $19.140 400 $19.173 200 $19.185 300 $19.190 900 $19.225 1300 $19.230 300 $19.235 1200 $19.240 300 $19.245 4600 $19.250 100 $19.255 11700 $19.260 300 $19.265 200 $19.280 800 $19.285 2200 $19.290 266 $19.295 2000 $19.300 300 $19.305 900 $19.315 3000 $19.320 100 $19.330 600 $19.345 100 $19.365 400

e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price Price: $960,122.57 Volume/No. of Shares: 50,000 f) Date of the transaction 31 December 2018 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

