TTC Protocol: TTC is now listed on Kyber Liquidity Network and available of Kyber Swap

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / TTC Protocol, a decentralized and contribution incentivized blockchain based Social Networking Protocol, was selected as the 15th reserve project for the Kyber Liquidity Network and is its first social network-related project.

Kyber's on-chain liquidity protocol allows decentralized token swaps to be integrated into any application, enabling value exchange to be performed seamlessly between all parties in the ecosystem. And, TTC is now live on Kyber Liquidity Network and available on Kyber Swap.

TTC Protocol is one step closer to the mass adoption of the blockchain. Users and investors will be able to easily purchase TTCs without transferring their funds to an exchange and safely swap TTCs to other ERC-20 tokens. Purchased or swapped TTCs can be used in DAPPs which are compatible with Kyber Network such as Melonport, Etheremon, and so forth; in addition, third-party wallets such as My Ether Wallet, imToken, TrustWallet, Coinbase Wallet, etc. will support ERC-20 token to TTC swaps. TTCs are now accessible to an additional 10M Wallet holders and DAPP users due to the lisiting.

TTC Protocol successfully concluded its token sale this May. During the Private round, prominent crypto funds such as FBG Capital, GBIC, Hashed, and many more invested in TTC Protocol. TTC Protocol released the TTC SDK this October to allow mobile and web-based social services to easily integrate TTC Protocol so that they may start rewarding their users without making any changes in user behavior. In other words, users who like, comment, post, share, interact with ads, report, etc. as usual, will be rewarded TTCs. Recently, TTC Protocol announced four new partners based in Korea, summing up the user base of the TTC Ecosystem to 30m. The announced partners include Pikicast, Cobak, Womanstalk, and SocDoc which have 7.5M users combined.

TTC Protocol's Founder & CEO, Brian Cheong said, "As the official reserve selection process of Kyber Network is known to be very strict, we believe our listing will be an opportunity to inform the public that TTC Protocol is a globally acknowledged project." He also added that this event is an important stepping stone in expanding the TTC Ecosystem that will build a blockchain for billions.

