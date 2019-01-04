MoneyGram Sends from Poland to Ukraine for only 5 PLN

WARSAW, Poland, 4 stycznia 2019 r. /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) announced a new low fee for customers sending money from Poland to friends and family in Ukraine.

Until January 31, 2019 customers can send from any of 7.300 agent locations in Poland for only 5 PLN per transaction, doesn't matter value of the transfer. The offer also applies to all sends made from the new MoneyGram Online platform which recently became available for customers in Poland. Details about promotion and locations are available under link: http://moneygram.pl/ukraine-5pln

The Poland to Ukraine market is an important corridor as Ukrainians make up the largest migrant group in the country, exceeding 1.5 million. Most come to Poland for better working opportunities.

According to data published by the National Bank of Poland, in the first quarter of 2018, immigrants of all nationalities who worked in Poland sent 3.4 billion zlotys outside the country. Of that money, 86 percent or, 2.9 billion zlotys, was sent to Ukraine.

moneygramnews

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at moneygram.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Buckalew

media@moneygram.com

214-979-1418

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600838/MoneyGram_International_Logo.jpg