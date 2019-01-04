sprite-preloader
Tri-Star Resources Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, January 3

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

4 January 2019

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Tri-Star (AIM: TSTR), the mining and minerals processing company, announces that Mark Wellesley-Wood, who took on the Executive Chairman role in July 2017, will revert to the role of Non-executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tri-Star, commented:

"We would like to thank Mark for his support, experience and guidance as Executive Chairman and look forward to receiving his continued support as he returns to the Non-Executive Chairman role which he held previously between May 2015 and July 2017."

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plc
Karen O'Mahony, Acting CEO/ CFO Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291

Tavistock Communications Ltd
Charles Vivian/ Gareth Tredway Tel +44 (0)20 7920 3150

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Robert Wooldridge/Jeff Keating Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

FinnCap Ltd (Broker)
Christopher Raggett/Camille Gochez Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500


