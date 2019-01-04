Tri-Star Resources Plc - Issue of equity & grant of warrants - Replacement

04 January 2019

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Issue of equity & grant of warrants - Replacement

The following amendment has been made to the "Issue of equity & grant of warrants" announcement released on 7 November 2018 at 07:00.

The total number of warrants issued was incorrectly stated as 20,000. The actual number of warrants issued is 25,000.

All other information remains unchanged. The correct version of the announcement is below:

Issue of equity

Tri-Star announces that it has today allotted 17,241 ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("OrdinaryShares") at a price of 43.5 pence per Ordinary Share, and 6,080 Ordinary Shares at a price of 41.12 pence per Ordinary Share in consideration for services provided.

The Company has applied for admission of the 23,321 new Ordinary Shares (the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on AIM. Dealings are expected to become effective on or around 13 November 2018 ("Admission"). The New Ordinary Shares represent approximately 0.025% of the total Ordinary Shares that are expected to be in issue.

Following Admission, the Company will have 94,120,463 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company has no shares in treasury, therefore the figure of 94,120,463 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

New company secretary appointed & grant of warrants

Tri-Star is pleased to announce the appointment of Lavinia Jessup as Company Secretary effective as of 31 October 2018. In consideration of her appointment, Tri-Star will grant Lavinia 25,000 warrants exercisable into Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 40p for a period of three years from the date of issue.

Sole Broker

The Company announces that with immediate effect FinnCap Limited has become its sole broker.

ENDS

