Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Nicoccino Holding AB, LEI: 549300C2GLW07PG6ND62 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: NICO SE0005506185 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Nicoccino Holding AB on January 3, 2019 at 17:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous January 4, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB