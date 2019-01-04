sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,808 Euro		+0,168
+26,25 %
WKN: A1W8LL ISIN: SE0005506185 Ticker-Symbol: N06 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICOCCINO HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NICOCCINO HOLDING AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NICOCCINO HOLDING AB
NICOCCINO HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NICOCCINO HOLDING AB0,808+26,25 %